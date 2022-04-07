HT Auto
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs White Carbon Motors O3

Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24260,847
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73955,900
RTO
5,8693,354
Insurance
5,5791,593
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,307

