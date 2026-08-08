hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs VIO

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Platina 110 H Gear vs VIO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Vio
BrandBajajVelev Motors
Price₹ 59,738₹ 52,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage72.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity115 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2006 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm
Width
713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter BikesElectric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid Braking-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24252,000
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73952,000
RTO
5,8690
Insurance
5,5790
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,117

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers