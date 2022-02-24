In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS