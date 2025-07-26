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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs NTORQ 125

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Ntorq 125
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 59,738₹ 82,500
Mileage72.0 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc124.8 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Length
2006 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg111 kg
Height
1100 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm770 mm
Width
713 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid Braking-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24297,834
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73982,500
RTO
5,8699,153
Insurance
5,5796,181
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7462,102

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