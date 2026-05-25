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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Jupiter 125
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 59,738₹ 78,100
Mileage72.0 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc124.8 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.15 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Front View
Head Light
Seat
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.1 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm163 mm
Length
2006 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg108 kg
Height
1100 mm1168 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm765 mm
Width
713 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateCVT-Automatic
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid BrakingGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24290,380
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73978,100
RTO
5,8696,248
Insurance
5,5796,032
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,942

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