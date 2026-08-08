In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 66,500 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. SVITCH offers the MXE in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. MXE has a range of up to 30-35 km/charge.
Platina 110 H Gear vs MXE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Mxe
|Brand
|Bajaj
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 66,500
|Range
|-
|30-35 km/charge
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-