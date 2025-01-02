In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Access 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.42 PS PS