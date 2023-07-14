In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Platina 110 H Gear vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Lyf
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes