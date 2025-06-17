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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Sp 125
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 59,738₹ 89,748
Mileage72.0 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc123.94 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm10.87 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2006 mm2027 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg116 kg
Height
1100 mm1091 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm790 mm
Width
713 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid BrakingVoice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco Indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch, TFT Display
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,2421,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73989,748
RTO
5,8697,179
Insurance
5,5796,455
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7462,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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