Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs Livo

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Honda Livo

In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24290,996
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73978,500
RTO
5,8696,280
Insurance
5,5796,216
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,955

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx e-scooter gets a 2.65 kWh battery pack promising a range of 100 km on a single charge, while the top speed is rated at 65 kmph
    Yo Bykes Trust-Drift Hx high-speed electric scooter unveiled with 100 km range
    27 Dec 2023
    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     