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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 59,738₹ 76,401
Mileage72.0 kmpl65.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc109 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Rear Left View
Front View
Front Left View
Seat
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L9.1 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm162 mm
Length
2006 mm2044 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg112 kg
Height
1100 mm1076 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm720 mm
Width
713 mm736 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid BrakingSide Stand Engine Cut Off
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24287,988
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73974,401
RTO
5,8697,452
Insurance
5,5796,135
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,891

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