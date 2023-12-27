In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs 49,336 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less