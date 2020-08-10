In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less