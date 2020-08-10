Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24287,852
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73975,347
RTO
5,8696,528
Insurance
5,5795,977
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,888

