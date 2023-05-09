In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|7.84 PS PS