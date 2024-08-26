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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Xoom 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Xoom 110
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 59,738₹ 72,351
Mileage72.0 kmpl53.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc110.9 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.15 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Length
2006 mm1881 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg108 kg
Height
1100 mm1118 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm770 mm
Width
713 mm717 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc110.9 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateDry, Centrifugal
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterUnit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid Braking-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24284,224
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73972,351
RTO
5,8695,788
Insurance
5,5796,085
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,810

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