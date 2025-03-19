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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs Splendor Plus

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Splendor Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Splendor plus
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 59,738₹ 77,557
Mileage72.0 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc97.2 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.02 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L9.8 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Length
2006 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg112 kg
Height
1100 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm785 mm
Width
713 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Type
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid Braking-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24289,957
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73977,557
RTO
5,8696,204
Insurance
5,5796,196
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,933

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