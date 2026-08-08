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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs Splendor iSmart

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Hero Splendor iSmart

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Splendor ismart
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 59,738₹ 65,000
Mileage72.0 kmpl60.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc113 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Front Tyre View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L9.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Length
2006 mm2048 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg116 kg
Height
1100 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm799 mm
Width
713 mm726 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc113.2 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multi Plate
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle FrameTubular Diamond
Body Type
Commuter BikesCommuter Bikes
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid Braking-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24278,499
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73967,250
RTO
5,8695,380
Insurance
5,5795,869
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,687

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