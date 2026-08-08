In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm