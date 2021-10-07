In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.15 PS PS