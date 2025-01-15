In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 80,450
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|59 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|9.12 PS PS