In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.