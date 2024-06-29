HT Auto
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Ryder supermax
BrandBajajGemopai
Price₹ 59,738₹ 79,999
Range-100 km/charge
Mileage72.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity115 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2006 mm1800 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm-
Kerb Weight
122 kg80 kg
Height
1100 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm-
Width
713 mm650 mm
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid BrakingE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24283,893
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73979,999
RTO
5,8690
Insurance
5,5793,894
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,803

