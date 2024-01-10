Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24279,999
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73979,999
RTO
5,8690
Insurance
5,5790
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,719

