In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Karbon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Karbon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|null cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|374 W