In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs BattRE Electric Montra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Battre electric montra
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 40,700
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|13 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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