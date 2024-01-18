In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs 68,077 (ex-showroom price).
Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours.
The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 57 kmpl.
