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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Bajaj Platina 100

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Platina 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Platina 100
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 59,738₹ 65,407
Mileage72.0 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc102 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.9 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm200 mm
Length
2006 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1255 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg117 kg
Height
1100 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm807 mm
Width
713 mm713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc102 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid Braking-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24276,429
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73965,407
RTO
5,8695,232
Insurance
5,5795,790
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,642

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Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
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