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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Bajaj CT110

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs CT110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Ct110
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 59,738₹ 67,284
Mileage72.0 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc115.45 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm9.5 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CT110
Bajaj CT110
X
₹67,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Length
2006 mm1998 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg118 kg
Height
1100 mm1098 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm810 mm
Width
713 mm753 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.9 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc115.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multi Plate
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle FrameTubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterSpring-in-Spring (SNS)
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid BrakingRubber Tank Pad, Headlamp Visor
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalogue
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24278,492
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73967,284
RTO
5,8695,382
Insurance
5,5795,826
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,687

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