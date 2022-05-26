hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs CT100

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Bajaj CT100

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs CT100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Ct100
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 59,738₹ 40,730
Mileage72.0 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc115.45 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Engine
Fuel Tank
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Length
2006 mm1945 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1235 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg115 kg
Height
1100 mm1072 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm-
Width
713 mm752 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc102 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multi Plate
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle FrameTubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame
Body Type
Commuter BikesCommuter Bikes
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canisterSpring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid Braking-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24261,563
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73952,832
RTO
5,8693,169
Insurance
5,5795,562
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,323

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021.&nbsp;
Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
26 May 2022
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers