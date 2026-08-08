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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs CT 125X [2022-2024]

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 h gear Ct 125x [2022-2024]
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 59,738₹ 74,016
Mileage72.0 kmpl59.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity115 cc124.4 cc
Power8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm10.9 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
2006 mm693
Wheelbase
1255 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg-
Height
1100 mm810 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm-
Width
713 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm11 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
115.45 cc124.4
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid BrakingShifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHelogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24286,853
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73974,016
RTO
5,8696,451
Insurance
5,5796,386
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,866

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