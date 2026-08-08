In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|10.9 PS PS