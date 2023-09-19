In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at 44,385 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. Yuvee has a range of up to 50 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less