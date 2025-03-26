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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Fascino 125

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Fascino 125
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 69,284₹ 77,200
Mileage70 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc125 cc
Power8.60 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm145 mm
Length
2006 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg98 kg
Height
1100 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm780 mm
Width
741 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mmUnit Swing
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69089,391
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28477,200
RTO
5,5426,176
Insurance
5,8646,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7341,921

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