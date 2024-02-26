In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price).
Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm.
On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour.
Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour.
The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison