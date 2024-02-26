In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Platina 110 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Urban club 125 Brand Bajaj Vespa Price ₹ 70,400 ₹ 91,259 Mileage 70 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 115.45 cc 124 cc Power 8.60 PS PS 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS