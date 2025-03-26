In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Notte125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm