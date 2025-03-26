In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS