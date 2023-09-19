In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs 39,990 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less