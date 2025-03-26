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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Zest 110

Bajaj Platina 110 vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Zest 110
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 69,284₹ 70,600
Mileage70 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc109 cc
Power8.60 PS PS7.81 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Foot Rest View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
2006 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1250 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg103 kg
Height
1100 mm1139 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm760 mm
Width
741 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mmCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69082,675
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28470,600
RTO
5,5425,648
Insurance
5,8646,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7341,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Zest 110 vs Pleasure Plus

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