In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS