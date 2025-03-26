In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS