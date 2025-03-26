In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS