In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS