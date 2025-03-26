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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Bajaj Platina 110 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 69,284₹ 73,340
Mileage70 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc109.7 cc
Power8.60 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L6 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm150 mm
Length
2006 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg107 kg
Height
1100 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm765 mm
Width
741 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
58.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28473,340
RTO
5,5425,867
Insurance
5,8646,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7341,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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