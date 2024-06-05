In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Dost
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 70,400
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.