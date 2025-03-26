In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS