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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 69,284₹ 88,376
Mileage70 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc124 cc
Power8.60 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Rear Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2006 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg110 kg
Height
1100 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm780 mm
Width
741 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mmSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,6901,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28488,376
RTO
5,54210,485
Insurance
5,8646,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7342,264

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