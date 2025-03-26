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Bajaj Platina 110 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Access 125
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 69,284₹ 77,684
Mileage70 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc124 cc
Power8.60 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2006 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg106 kg
Height
1100 mm1155 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm856 mm
Width
741 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mmSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69093,375
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28477,284
RTO
5,5429,752
Insurance
5,8646,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7342,006

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