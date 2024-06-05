HT Auto
Bajaj Platina 110 vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Smak
BrandBajajSeeka
Price₹ 70,400₹ 99,911
Range-130 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity115.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹70,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
2006 mm-
Wheelbase
1255 mm-
Kerb Weight
119 kg-
Height
1100 mm-
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
741 mm-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5.5 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
12V2.4 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,8631,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
70,40099,911
RTO
6,1620
Insurance
6,3014,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7812,238

