In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|95-193 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes