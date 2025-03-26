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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs S1 X [2023-2025]

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 S1 x [2023-2025]
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 69,284₹ 94,999
Range-95-193 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity115.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2006 mm1860 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg101 kg
Height
1100 mm1298 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm805 mm
Width
741 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm5.8 kW
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTwin telescopic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mmDual shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.3 inch Segmented LCD
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69098,714
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28494,999
RTO
5,5420
Insurance
5,8643,715
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7342,121

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