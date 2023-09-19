Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Okaya EV Freedum

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
ABS
₹59,245*
*Ex-showroom price
Freedum
Okaya EV Freedum
Li
₹74,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,99583,998
Ex-Showroom Price
67,42474,900
RTO
5,9240
Insurance
5,5925,558
Accessories Charges
3,0553,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7621,805

    Latest News

    Several factors such as the growing focus on EVs, the Covid-19 pandemic, job losses and rising petrol prices have impacted the sales of entry-level two-wheelers.
    India's entry-level motorcycle buyers unlikely to return soon, says Bajaj Auto MD
    19 Sept 2023
    The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
    Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
    16 Jan 2024
    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    Hero Splendor is the best-selling motorcycle of 2022-23
    Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Best-selling two-wheelers in India in 2022-23
    28 Apr 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
