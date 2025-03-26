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Bajaj Platina 110 vs Lectrix LXS

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs LXS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Lxs
BrandBajajLectrix
Price₹ 69,284₹ 54,999
Range-89 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.3 kWh
Engine Capacity115.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2.5-3 Hrs.

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
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LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2006 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg-
Height
1100 mm1260 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
741 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph50 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Start Buttion
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69059,096
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28454,999
RTO
5,5420
Insurance
5,8644,097
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7341,270

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Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS in India priced under 1.20 lakh
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Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Platina 110 NXT motorcycle in India, which is available in three colour choices.
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