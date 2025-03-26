In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Zing engine makes power & torque 250 W & 60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Zing
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.