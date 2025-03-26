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Bajaj Platina 110 vs Kinetic Green e-Luna

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs e-Luna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 E-luna
BrandBajajKinetic Green
Price₹ 69,284₹ 69,990
Range-110-120 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity115.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Length
2006 mm1985 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg96 kg
Height
1100 mm1036 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
741 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph50 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelHydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mmDual, Hydraulic Damper with Spring
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69094,525
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28469,990
RTO
5,5425,599
Insurance
5,86418,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7342,031

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