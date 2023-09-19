In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price).
Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour.
Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours.
The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less