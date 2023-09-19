Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Honda Livo

In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
ABS
₹59,245*
*Ex-showroom price
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Stroke
58.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
115.45 cc109.51 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,99590,996
Ex-Showroom Price
67,42478,500
RTO
5,9246,280
Insurance
5,5926,216
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7621,955

