In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Grazia
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS