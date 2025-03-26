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Bajaj Platina 110 vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Grazia
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 69,284₹ 60,539
Mileage70 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc124 cc
Power8.60 PS PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm171 mm
Length
2006 mm1829 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg108 kg
Height
1100 mm1167 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
741 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69087,979
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28475,859
RTO
5,5426,068
Insurance
5,8646,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7341,891

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