In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Dio
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS